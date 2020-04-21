Foreigners in Thailand granted second automatic 90-day visa extension

The government of Thailand announced a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for ninety more days today. The announcement aims to prevent long line at visa centers and stop the spread of COVID-19 virus.

According to Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokeswoman for Thailand’s cabinet, foreign visitors whose visas had expired since March 26 will be permitted to stay until July 30 without having to apply for an extension.

A similar extension was granted until April 30. Thailand has since late March banned entry to foreigners, except diplomats and work-permit holders, to combat the COVID019 outbreak.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Southeast Asian country confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since March 14, and one death. Thailand has recorded 2,811 coronavirus cases and 48 fatalities