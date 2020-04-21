St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Cases Increases

As of today, there are now 15 confirmed St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 cases in the Federation. Currently, St. Kitts & Nevis has one of the highest testing rates in CARICOM and the Eastern Caribbean.

A COVID-19 Regulations task force has been put in place to ensure compliance by the public and by those businesses that will be open this week with regulations including mask wearing, social distancing, and numbers of persons allowed in an establishment at a time during the State of Emergency and as restrictions are eased during partial curfew days.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris announced on April 15, 2020, that from 6:00 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, a 24-hour full curfew will be in effect. He also announced an easing of restrictions when there will be a partial curfew restored to allow individuals to purchase the necessary supplies to remain in their homes during full 24-hour curfew.

Partial curfew will be in effect:

Thursday, April 16 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 17 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday, April 20 from 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 from 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 23, from 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 24, from 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

During the extended State of Emergency and the COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act, no one is permitted to be away from their residence without special exemption as an essential worker or a pass or permission from the Commissioner of Police during full 24-hour curfew. For a complete listing of essential businesses, click here to read the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations and refer to section 5. This is part of the Government’s response to contain and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019 and/or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or http://carpha.org/What-We-Do/Public-Health/Novel-Coronavirus