US oil market collapses with WTI dropping below $0 a barrel

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices collapsed by almost 100% and have gone negative in a record low for the US benchmark.

Vanishing demand and a glut of supply have combined to heavily impact the US benchmark fuel, with prices dropping from $18.27 to close at -$37.63 a barrel on Monday – down over 300 percent from the previous day’s close. It’s the first time the crude oil futures contract has ever traded in the negative since the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) started trading it in 1983.

WTI oil futures with delivery in May 2020 collapsed by almost 100% to $0.01 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Monday.

WTI oil prices reached the zero level for the first time in their history. At the same time, WTI oil futures with the settlement in June lost 14.1% to $21.5 a barrel.