Grenada Curfew Under Review Today

The 24-hour Grenada curfew implemented across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique on Tuesday, March 30, in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus is scheduled to be reviewed today on Monday, April 20. Current legislation requires persons to remain at home other than for essential food shopping, banking, and medical needs. All tourism businesses and attractions, the majority of tourism accommodation across the tri-island destination, airports on Grenada and Carriacou, and all ports remain temporarily closed.

As of Friday April 17, Grenada has 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19, all being imported or import related according to the Grenada Ministry of Health. Since Monday, March 22, only passenger flights to repatriate overseas visitors to their home countries have been granted permission to land at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA).

With the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) offices temporarily closed, the team is currently working remotely and remains in daily contact with its overseas offices and valued island stakeholders such as the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA) and the Marine and Yachting Association of Grenada (MAYAG). The GTA’s social media campaign, #GrenadaDreaming, launched on Monday, April 6, was developed to provide a positive source of travel inspiration for source market consumers now and in the future as well as a means of interaction with stakeholders and travel industry professionals.

Grenada is following strict protocols as it relates to the COVID-19 coronavirus and is now observing an Importation Transmission Watch. In addition to the travel ban on non-nationals with recent travel history to mainland China, Grenadian health officials will conduct thorough assessments of travelers from affected countries/cities such as Italy, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Singapore to determine their risk of exposure.

For further information please visit the Government of Grenada webpage at www.mgovernance.net/moh/ or the Ministry of Health Facebook page at Facebook/HealthGrenada.