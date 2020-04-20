US travel agency air ticket sales down nearly 40%
Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) today reported the following consolidated airline ticketing volume variances, compared to the same period in 2019. These totals represent sales generated by US travel agencies and processed through the ARC settlement system. Data figures are for the seven days ending April 19, 2020. More in-depth, custom data is available from ARC for purchase.
Tickets Issued for All Itineraries:
7-Day Period Ending
|Ticket Variance
vs. Same Week 2019
| Sales Variance
vs. Same Week 2019
|March 29
|-88.5%
|-91.7%
|April 5
|-92.3%
|-95.4%
|April 12
|-93.8%
|-96.0%
|April 19
|-91.9%
|-95.0%
|Year-to-Date (YTD)
|-34.13%
|-38.76%
Variances in Tickets Sold by Segment for All Itineraries:
|7-Day Period Ending
|Corporate
|Online
|Leisure/Other
|March 29
|-94.0%
|-86.6%
|-85.9%
|April 5
|-95.7%
|-91.4%
|-90.1%
|April 12
|-96.3%
|-92.6%
|-93.0%
|April 19
|-95.8%
|-89.3%
|-91.7%
|Year-to-Date (YTD)
|-36.26%
|-32.95%
|-33.73%
