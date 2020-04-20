US travel agency air ticket sales down nearly 40%

The State of the Meeting Industry after COVID-19 Join Dr. Peter Tarlow and Jordan D. Clark from Las Vegas. A former President of Sales for Harrah’s Entertainment in Las V...

Your 10 Min Workout Meet Marco Höffken, a certified personal trainer. Marco is originally from Germany and resides on Oahu, Hawaii. Marco lov...

Cameroon Visitor stuck in Washington DC: A local tour guide is coming to her assistance Francoise Kameni Lele is a visitor from Cameroon sent from one country to another. Now she is stuck in a hotel in Washingt...

Locked into my Apartment in New York Dr. Elinor Garely has been a reporter for eTurboNews for 20 years and lives in the Center of the World, Manhattan, New Yor...