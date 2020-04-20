South African Airways out of business: Latest COVID-19 victim

Star Alliance African Airways is getting ready to lay off all 4708 employees. It’s expected the end of April if the end of South African Airlines, adding to the financial impact COVID-19 has for South Africa and the future of the travel and tourism industry.

The airline will sell all remaining assets including two night time slots at London Heathrow Airport.

The South African Government had refused additional funding for the National Airline. South Africa invested more than 1.1 Billion US- Dollars to help South African Airways. The airline will pay 1 monthly salary for every year of service to their staff before folding all activities.

This is a sad and dangerous development not only for S0uth Africa but for the continent. Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of the African Tourism Board voices his concern.

South African Airways was the state-owned flag carrier airline of South Africa. Headquartered in Airways Park at O.R Tambo International Airport, the airline operates a hub-and-spoke network, linking over 40 local and international destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania from its base at O. R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg,[3] using a fleet of more than 40 aircraft. The carrier joined Star Alliance in April 2006, the first African carrier to sign with one of the three airline alliances.