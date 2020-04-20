Birth of “A New World Tourism”: Project Hope Travel

The birth of “A New World Tourism” was launched today with supporters in 26 countries. The New Tourism initiative is s called Project Hope Travel. www.projecthope.travel



Hashtag #projecthopetravel was established to share ideas, initiatives for tomorrow’s tourism. This is a public-private partnership to prepare for a new reality of the travel and tourism industry after COVID-19.

“There is a lot of love, passion and hope for tourism. Tourism the way we know it will be history, but if we play our cards well, it will emerge even better and more beautiful”, said Juergen Steinmetz, CEO of the Travel News Group. He is also a founding member of this group.

Now is the time for everyone in this industry to take a seat on a virtual table and share ideas, projects and initiatives. Tourism is an industry of peace, and the chance for tourism to show this has never been better.

Project Hope Travel provides this platform.

Juergen Steinmetz speaking at the Islamic Hall of the People in Teheran in 2008. Sitting next to him is Louis D’Amore founder and president of the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism

Najib Balala, secretary of tourism Kenya, Louis D’Amore, founder of the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism, Deepak Joshi, former CEO Nepal Tourism Board, Pascal Viroleau, CEO of the Vanilla Island Tourism Organization, Ambassador Dho Young-shim from South Korea, or Minister Edmund Bartlett from Jamaica are only some of the people who had the idea and helped to established Project Hope Travel.

Hon. Najib Balala (left), Kenya’s Minister of Tourism and Wildlife, gives his Government’s endorsement of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCM) hosted by the Ministry of Tourism at the offices of the Jamaica Tourist Board, New Kingston. Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett

Current tourism leaders get a chance to share their ideas with those running and operating the industry. A new set of future movers and shakers is about to emerge to make tourism a more responsible, more beautiful and more profitable industry.

Gloria-Guevara

Today the World Travel and Tourism Council will announce its “Together in Travel” Campaign. Gloria Guevara, President & CEO of WTTC told her members: “Dreaming is part of our zest for life and our new campaign encourages thoughts of the brighter days ahead. Travel & Tourism is a critical sector to the global economy, accounting for one in four of all new jobs worldwide and contributing 10.3% to GDP. Our sector touches everyone. It builds communities, reduces poverty in the world and improves the social impact of everyday lives. Yet we are uniquely exposed at this time due to Covid-19.

Last Week “From Bahamas with Love” video was introduced. Abu Dhabi, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Indonesia, and many others had released their own beautiful virtual and video campaigns. Project Hope Travel is bringing all these initiatives under one roof.

The Hon. Moses Vilikati. member of this group and the Minister of Tourism for Eswatini proudly presented a video message from this beautiful African Kingdom.

How will tomorrow’s tourism look like?

Project Hope Travel was launched to shape tomorrow’s tourism and help industry members to find resources and assist with a tough reality.

Bringing some of the brightest minds in the global world of tourism together, putting them on one virtual table, and adding smart and dedicated people from all sectors and positions in the industry will create new synergy and. This is what Project Hope Travel wants to assist with.

Project Hope Travel was an initiative that emerged at a board meeting by the COVID-19 task force meeting of the African Tourism Board

Alain St.Ange, President of the African Tourism Board

Co-Chair Alain St. Ange, former minister of tourism from Seychelles summarized it: “Hope for Africa and for the World at large is today so needed. But just hoping will not make a difference by itself. This is why I am thankful that a group of dedicated tourism professionals has joined together to not only initiate Project Hope Travel, but to also make time to steer it for the benefit of everyone in the world.

Taleb Rifai & Louis D’Amore

Chairman Dr. Taleb Rifai, who was also the UNWTO Secretary-General reminded: “We all came out of Africa.

In today’s world, I would like to believe that, the transformative power of travel and tourism, when well managed and utilized, is a cornerstone in establishing world peace and in turn a better world, for people and planet. Protecting our cultural and natural heritage, Empowering local communities. Breaking down stereotypes enabling us to experience, enjoy and celebrate the beauty of our rich cultural diversity. These are indeed some of tourism’s contributions to MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE.

Project Hope Travel already has the support of tourism ministers, top-level executives, and travel professionals working in all levels of the industry. At launch Project, Hope Travel has supporters in 26 countries and 5 continents. WTTC and the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center are among those on the virtual table.

Cuthbert Ncube and Hon Najib Balala

ATB Chairman Cuthbert Ncube said: “As Africa is speaking with a united voice in curbing the scourge of the pandemic, this is an encouraging endeavor in a crisis that has driven the west and the east to shift their priorities. Together we will succeed and become stronger. Project Hope Travel is Africa’s contribution to the world of tourism.”

There is no charge to join the discussion and share initiatives. Everyone ready to participate is welcome.

More information on www.projecthope.travel