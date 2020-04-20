Ascott provides safe rooms for those unable to travel home

Ascott has stepped up to provide a home away from home for healthcare workers, returning nationals, guests who are affected by border closures or city lockdowns, migrant workers and others who have been stranded due to COVID-19.

Mr Kevin Goh, Chief Executive Officer, Lodging, CapitaLand Group and Chief Executive Officer, The Ascott Limited, said: “In these unprecedented times, COVID-19 has changed the way the world lives tremendously. For Ascott, we must be nimble to adapt to this evolving pandemic. As a responsible lodging company, Ascott has stepped up to support various countries’ national efforts to combat COVID-19. We are lending our lodging expertise to provide safe abodes to our guests as well as affected communities who need alternative accommodation. We are galvanizing staff across the company to support our frontline colleagues in braving this challenging time together. Across the world where we operate, we stand in solidarity with the local communities to ride through this. Our doors and hearts remain open, and we look forward to welcoming our guests at home.”

In Singapore, when travel restrictions were introduced, many returning nationals found themselves a home with Ascott. Ascott has also contributed its management and operational expertise as a lodging provider to enhance Singapore’s response to COVID-19; helping to care for healthy individuals in alternative accommodations. In the case of Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home, Ascott, with support from CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), responded swiftly to provide complimentary accommodation for the care staff who were displaced from their homes by their landlords amidst the COVID-19 situation.

In France, Ascott is supporting healthcare workers, easing the demands of commuting to and from work, across the country. Since 23 March 2020, Ascott has provided over 1,500 complimentary room nights in key cities like Paris and Marseille. The initiative is expected to continue until end of May. In addition, from 6 April to 5 May 2020, Citadines Austerlitz Paris will provide 50 rooms exclusively for healthcare workers from Assistance Publique Hopitaux de Paris, a public hospital within walking distance from the property. The initiative is in collaboration with BNP Paribas Immobilier Promotion IE and Sucres et Denrés.

In China, as the nation gradually recovers from COVID-19, Ascott continues to care for healthcare workers, offering 630 complimentary nights in appreciation of their hard work. The initiative is available in 31 lodging properties across 19 cities from 1 May to 31 December 2020.

Home – your safest destination | Pledge to #StayHomeWithAscott

Extending its community support online, Ascott is launching the #StayHomeWithAscott campaign to rally the global community to curb the spread of COVID-19 by staying home.

With the support of CHF, the philanthropic arm of Ascott’s parent company CapitaLand, Ascott has pledged a total of US$200,000 through the campaign. The donation will go towards Save the Children’s food security and assistance programmes, to support about 12,000 underprivileged children affected by COVID-19.

The first US$100,000 will be donated directly to Save the Children. To unlock the second tranche of US$100,000, Ascott is calling on the global community to share photos or videos of their culinary adventures or creations in their home kitchens through Instagram. With every Instagram post shared with the hashtag #StayHomeWithAscott, CHF will donate US$10, which goes towards providing food for a child over 20 days.

The campaign aims to garner 10,000 Instagram posts over two weeks, from 20 April to 4 May 2020. Selected entries from participants will be featured on Ascott’s official Instagram page @ascott_ltd. Please visit http://www.the-ascott.com/en/stayhomewithascott for more information on the campaign.

Mr Goh added: “For over 30 years, our guests around the world have made Ascott their home away from home, and we want to continue to make sure that home is the safest destination when they travel. Enjoying the warmth and comfort of our residences, and being able to prepare and savour a home-cooked meal in our kitchens. Through our campaign #StayHomeWithAscott, we hope to remain connected with all our members in the Ascott family; and more importantly, encourage the global community to stay home, wherever home may be at this moment, and stay safe as we get through during this difficult period together.”

Mr Tan Seng Chai, Chief Corporate & People Officer, CapitaLand Group and Executive Director of CapitaLand Hope Foundation, said: “CapitaLand has been evolving our community outreach efforts to provide critical support where it is most needed as the COVID-19 situation develops. Guided by our credo, ‘Building People. Building Communities.’, CapitaLand’s philanthropic arm CapitaLand Hope Foundation works with our business units and partners to provide timely intervention in the communities where we operate. Through this partnership with Save the Children, we will be helping to ensure food security for 12,000 underprivileged children affected by COVID-19. From delivering medical supplies to hospitals and offering lodging to caregivers, to providing financial assistance to vulnerable children and the elderly, CapitaLand will continue to play our role not just as a responsible real estate company, but a community leader.”