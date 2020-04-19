Arabian Travel Market Dubai says good bye until 2021

In light of the changing global situation relating to the COVID-19 virus, we have continued to monitor the impact it is having not just on our industry, but on society in general. Many meetings took place with the Dubai World Trade Centre and we reviewed other options to organize an event in the last quarter. However, after consultation with our key stakeholders and after listening to our Industry, ultimately it became apparent that the best course of action, and with everyone’s best interests in mind, is to postpone the event to 2021.

Therefore, Arabian Travel Market will now be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 16-19 May 2021, following the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Decisions like this are never taken lightly. Discussions took place at the highest level both internally and externally with local and federal government, partners, sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees who all endorsed our evaluation of the current situation and our decision to act once again, without delay.

We appreciate that this is disappointing news, however everyone’s health and safety is our top priority. We are fully aware of the important role that ATM plays for industry professionals right across the Middle East region and beyond, and we believe it is our responsibility to deliver a safe and successful event when we are able to do so.

The live show will be rescheduled to 2021, but until then we’ll keep you connected. We are firmly focused on delivering positive business and networking opportunities to the Middle East’s vast travel and tourism community and as such are excited to announce that we will be running an ATM Virtual Event from 1-3 June 2020. Join webinars, live conference sessions, speed networking events, 1-2-1 meetings, plus so much more keeping the conversations going and delivering new connections and business opportunities online. We will be in touch with you separately on details on how to take part.

In the meantime, we will try to do our utmost to support you all in preparation for the show in 2021.

Once again, we would like to thank each and every one of you for your continued patience and ongoing support and we look forward to welcoming you to Arabian Travel Market in 2021, which we believe will coincide with our industry, well on its way towards full recovery.