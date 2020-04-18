Bulgaria’s capital goes on lockdown amid COVID-19 spike

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev announced that all travel to and from Sofia will be banned until further notice, after a surge in COVID-19 virus infections in the capital city. The travel ban goes in effect amid concerns over the risk of further spread during the Orthodox Easter.

According to the minister, all travel to and from Sofia, home to some two million people, is banned, effective immediately, except for cargo transport and people who have to travel to go to work, or for hospital treatment.

Bulgarians have been practicing social distancing and wearing protective masks.

Bulgaria registered over 40 new cases on both Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total number to 800, including 38 deaths. More than half of the confirmed infections are in Sofia.

The Balkan country had already restricted non-essential inter-city travel in March, but measures were tightened after over 5,000 cars tried to leave Sofia on Thursday ahead of the Easter holidays.