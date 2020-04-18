Holland America Line celebrates its 147th anniversary

Holland America Line is commemorating its 147th anniversary today, Saturday, April 18, 2020, by honoring its rich legacy, taking care of each other in the present and looking forward to its next chapter. With travel paused globally, the premium cruise line is reflecting on the resilience that has been exhibited throughout the company’s history, enduring challenging times many times before and emerging even stronger thanks to loyal guests, dedicated crew and employees, and the support of travel advisers.

Founded April 18, 1873, as the Netherlands-American Steamship Company, the brand has welcomed more than 150 ships throughout the years. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and scheduled for delivery in late spring 2021. While the cruise line has paused its global operations through June 30, only one other time in company history did operations cease. During World War II, all passenger voyages stopped, and ships were called to serve in the Allied war effort.

“It’s important during these challenging times to still celebrate important milestones, and our 147th anniversary reminds us that Holland America Line has one of the deepest histories and richest legacies in the cruise industry,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “We stand on a solid foundation built by those that came before us over nearly a century and a half, and just as they weathered uncertain times, we will as well. Holland America Line will be back taking guests around the world as soon as we can, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back on board.”

Since 1873, Holland America Line has traveled to all seven continents, offered decades of world cruises and explored Alaska for more than 70 years. Each time a new ship joins the fleet it’s a celebration of this legacy and marks the next chapter in the company’s history.