Hawaii vacation? Visit Florida instead during Coronavirus

Hawaii is trying hard to make it impossible for tourists to visit the Aloha State during the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic. Now there is an alternative in the United States: The alternative for anyone planning a vacation to Hawaii during the COVID-19 outbreak is the Sunshine State of Florida. Spreading the Virus with a possible deadly ending seems to have become a new trend for Florida. Perhaps Florida is playing Russian roulette with its residents, visitors and its tourism industry? Found along northeast Florida’s “First Coast,” Jacksonville Beach offers vast stretches of gorgeous beach, a newly redesigned golf course, a famous fishing pier and boatloads of water activities. Beach volleyball, surfing, fishing and a wide variety of eateries – Jacksonville Beach has it all. Visitors and natives alike are delighted by dolphins rolling just outside the surf line. Surfers are drawn to Jacksonville Beach by some of the best waves in the region. Devoting some time to Jacksonville Beach and its surrounding attractions unearths a unique combination of history, leisure, and recreational activities.

Waikiki is Oahu’s main hotel and resort area and a vibrant gathering place for visitors from around the world. Along the main strip of Kalakaua Avenue, you’ll find world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, activities, and resorts.

Waikiki is famous for its beaches and every hotel room is just two or three blocks away from the ocean (if it’s not directly on the beach). With Mount Leahi (Diamond Head) as your backdrop, the calm waters of Waikiki are perfect for a surfing lesson.

Waimea Bay, Kailua, Hanalei or Kaanapali Beach are among the most beautiful beaches in the world known for surfing, swimming, and turtles Marine life and nature getting a break in the Aloha State, since all beaches in Hawaii are currently closed

Currently, there are 154 active cases of Coronavirus in the entire State of Hawaii and 9 people lost their life due to the epidemic. Hawaii is a Democratic State. Gohawaii.com, the official tourism website for the Aloha State alerts anyone in red bold letters saying:

Should I come to Hawaii as planned?

No, not at this time.

Governor David Ige ordered all persons traveling to Hawaii (visitors and returning residents) to self-quarantine for 14 days following arrival. The state of Hawaii’s SAFE TRAVELS SYSTEM WEBSITE further explains the entrance and quarantine process.

The mandatory 14-day quarantine was expanded for air travel to include all inter-island passengers to further prevent the spread of COVID-19. These mandates will remain in place until further notice.

As this would mean that visitors would need to remain in their rooms for most or all of their vacation, travelers are strongly urged to postpone any trips to Hawaii

Florida is a Republican State. In Florida, there are 23,341 active cases of the virus, and 726 people died. A discreet orange button leads potential tourists to a page that also shows what beaches are open.

Hawaii’s economy is almost completely dependent on the travel and tourism industry. Only 12.3% of all people in Florida are dependent on tourism.

Closing beaches and stopping tourism obviously is a lot bigger sacrifice in Hawaii compared to Florida. Everyone in Hawaii should be proud to reside in a paradise where one cares for another. This appears to be different in Florida, where human lives may have less value than economics

Currently, travelers that planned a vacation in Hawaii may very well rebook their Coronavirus holiday in Florida.

Here is a list of open and closed beaches in the Sunshine State according to the official tourism website updating visitors on Coronavirus

Beaches and parks in Jacksonville, Florida, reopened Friday afternoon. The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one of caution in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. Crowds cheered and flooded the beach when police took the barriers down. People were seen swimming, biking, surfing, running, and fishing.

Social distancing seemed to be the last thing on anyone’s mind Friday. People were out with their towels, coolers and sunbathing. There were very few masks.

Jacksonville, Florida Beaches will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. daily with some restrictions, according to Jacksonville’s tourism website. Recreational activities such as running, biking, hiking, and swimming will be permitted during this soft reopening, the city’s website said.

People were excited to be able to get back out onto the sand.