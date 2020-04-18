American Bus Task Force Launched for COVID-19 Recovery

The American Bus Association (ABA) Task Force was launched as the association works to help its members with the next steps toward recovery after the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. The American Bus task force will be led by American Bus Association Chairman Don DeVivo of DATTCO, Inc. in New Britain, Connecticut, and American Bus Association Board Member Terry Fischer of Transportation Charter Services in Orange, California, and it will be comprised of motorcoach industry safety professionals.

The task force will earnestly work with other transportation industry sectors as well on best practices to ensure that the health and safety of employees and passengers are maintained.

“There will be a new norm for the motorcoach industry when the doors open again,” said Chairman DeVivo. “Everyone will need to consider all safety implications post-COVID-19 to ensure the safety of our employees and passengers.”

The task force will work to develop a path forward for not only the cleanliness of motorcoaches but also explore new methods and new approaches that protect everyone on the bus to ensure that these motorcoaches retain their essential role in a post-pandemic multi-modal world.

“We expect the end product to be a guideline that all in the industry can follow,” said ABA Board member Fischer. “Our customers and our employees are now hyper-sensitive to how quickly something can spread and it is our duty to help mitigate that.”

The American Bus Association is the trade organization of the intercity bus industry with more than 1,000 motorcoach and tour company members in the United States and in Canada. Its members operate charter, tour, regular route, airport express, special operations, and contract services. Another 2,800 members are travel and tourism organizations and suppliers of bus products and services who work in partnership with the North American motorcoach industry.