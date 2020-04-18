Chief of Staff died Friday due to Coronavirus

He was considered one of the most influential and powerful people in the West African country Nigeria.

In a press release on Friday night, the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced his chief of staff Mallam Abba Kyari passed on complications with Coronavirus on Friday.

The deceased had tested positive for the ravaging COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment.

Kyari, who was in his 70s and had underlying health problems including diabetes, was the top official aide to the 77-year-old President and one of the most powerful men in the country..

Kyari’s was the highest-profile death due to the disease in the West African country, which has 493 confirmed cases and 17 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.