PATA member Lloyd Cole died today from COVID-19 complications

Simone Bassous, Executive Director of the New York Chapter for the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), shared that PATA member Lloyd Cole died today. He said:

I am deeply sad today. We lost Lloyd Cole.

In Lloyd we had a friend, a colleague, a member, a fellow traveler – a citizen of the world.

Lloyd celebrated his 92nd birthday in Rehab in Riverdale, NY. He had a fall, surgery, and went to a rehab facility which he liked, but then COVID-19 complicated matters. Because he was not allowed any visitors, he did not have access to a computer. He told me he wanted out and was looking forward to going home.

Lloyd participated in as many travel industry events as possible and traveled as much as possible. He had already made a reservation for our annual Lunar New Year banquet.

Lloyd passed peacefully in his sleep today. We will miss the depth of his knowledge, his enthusiasm for travel, and his wit.

