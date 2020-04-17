Turks and Caicos Departures Must Be Reported due to COVID-19

The Turks and Caicos Islands Ministry of Tourism and Tourist Board continues to partner with the Ministry of Health as they mitigate COVID-19 in the islands. As such, Turks and Caicos departures have to be reported and will be strictly enforced.

The Ministry and Tourist Board, with the consent of the Ministry of Health and Turks and Caicos Islands Government, are working closely with Provo Air Center and Blue Heron Aviation to facilitate airlift out of the islands for any non-residents, work permit holders, and temporary visitors that are currently in the islands and who wish to leave.

Those departing should contact any of the following agencies for potential flight details.

Provo Air Center: [email protected]

Blue Heron Aviation: [email protected]

Have the following information handy:

Name

Number of persons in your traveling party

Contact information

Country of origin/destination

The above request on Turks and Caicos departures is extended to citizens of all countries including (but not limited to) the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Caribbean nations.

During the operation of any flights, all Public Health Protocols relating to COVID 19 will be stringently enforced.

With regard to health practitioners, they and health officers or any other persons who may have had direct contact with someone suspected of having the virus or with bodily fluids of such a person shall, on assessment, be subject to quarantine for fourteen days or until the Chief Medical Officer determines that the person is fully recovered, whichever is later.

If on the application of a health officer the court is satisfied that a person who is placed under quarantine has failed to comply with such direction, the court may order him to be placed under quarantine for a period specified in the order and a health officer and any police officer may do all things necessary for giving effect to the order.