Saint Martin Official update on COVID-19 response

The entire world is going through serious turmoil with an unprecedented health crisis. Every country is impacted. Patience and confinement seem to be the only appropriate response. As the President of the French Republic, E. Macron stated when solemnly addressing the nation, “The world is at war against an invisible enemy.” Given this context we are sharing the Saint Martin official update on the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A certain number of restrictive measures have been taken at all points of entries and for public and private establishments.

CONFINEMENT EXTENDED IN FRANCE AND ITS OVERSEAS TERRITORIES UNTIL MAY 11

Airports

Travel restrictions have been imposed by the authorities.

At Princess Juliana International Airport:

Only cargo flights are authorized to land.

For further information, please follow the links below.

Facebook : Facebook.com/SXMGOV

Website : sintmaartengov.org/coronavirus

An updated flight schedule is available on the airport’s Facebook page and website.

Facebook : Princess Juliana International Airport

Website : sxmairport.com/news-press.php

At Grand Case Airport:

By decree, and in order to maintain regional territorial links, commercial flights are operated since March 23 by Air Antilles Express.

Flights will be operated by Twin Otter 17-seater aircraft on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Flights are reserved to:

Someone accompanying a very sick person

Those that need urgent surgery, chemotherapy, dialysis…

Those traveling for professional reasons in link with the crisis

Yet, they will have to show proof of residency on their travel documents.

Also, they will have to produce two documents proving the exactitude of their motivation to travel.

For further information please refer to:

Facebook: Aeroport Saint Martin Grand Case

Website: saintmartin-airport.com

Website: [email protected]

Inter-island ferries

The rotations between Saint-Martin and the island of Anguilla are suspended until further notice from the Ferry Station of Marigot.

The rotations between Saint-Martin and the island of Saint-Barthelemy are suspended until further notice from the Ferry Station of Marigot.

Facebook: Voyager St Barth

Marina Fort Louis

The Fort Louis Marina in Marigot is closed to the public.

In case of emergency please call +33 690 66 19 56.

From 8 am to 4 pm on weekdays and from 8 am to noon on weekends.

You can also contact them by email: [email protected]

The French Maritime Zones are closed until further notice.

Dingy navigation is authorized for groceries and fuel, but boaters need to fill in the same form as car drivers.

Cruise ship terminal

Cruise ships are not welcomed until further notice as per the Saint Martin official update.

Galisbay Port

The reception of cruise ships is prohibited since the publication of the Ministerial Decree on March 13.

All activities at the commercial port, considered a vital structure, are maintained.

There is no cancellation or modification of the schedule in terms of reception of goods.

Hospitals

At the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital, precautionary measures have been taken to limit access to the hospital with exception of the ER.

Circulation on the territory

On the French Side:

Emmanuel Macron, the President of the French Republic extended the CONFINEMENT UNTIL MAY 11, 2020.

Main new measures taken by the Head of State:

Schools will be gradually reopening from this date on, Universities and higher education will not reopen before the summer

Festivals and big events are not to be authorized before mid-July

Current measures are maintained

Additional aid for the most affected industries will be provided (culture, catering, and most likely tourism)

Borders with non-EU countries will remain closed until further notice

Both the Prefecture and the Collectivité issued a decree stating that all outdoor recreational activities such as going to the beach, hotels pools and shared pools in residences are prohibited until further notice.

A personal derogatory waiver is needed for all circulation.

It can be downloaded from the following links,

Facebook : Préfecture de St Barthélémy et de Saint Martin

Website: saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr

It has to be filled in by each individual every time one goes out for a specified reason.

The non-compliance to these rules is punishable by a fine starting from 200€.

A decree has been taken by both the Préfecture and the Territorial Council forbidding swimming at sea, hotel pools, and shared pools in residences until further notice.

Both French and Dutch governments have agreed to a “Friendly Border Control” in order to restrict non-essential movements. This is in an effort to reduce the possibility of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Since April 14, On the Dutch Side of the island, the government implemented a relaxation of the confinement restrictions in order to let the population have easier access to basic commodities.

For all waiver requests to cross the borders, a letter must be addressed to M. Carl John MBA, chief of police

via email: [email protected]

Since March 24, and until further notice, The Simpson Bay Lagoon does no longer allow vessels in.

Educational institutions

Day care centers, kindergartens, schools, colleges and high schools in Saint Martin were closed on Monday March 16.

Schools in Sint Maarten were closed on Wednesday March 18 until further notice.

Businesses

On the French side:

Establishments open to the public and non-essential businesses are closed until May 11, 2020 as reported in by the Saint Martin official update.

To view the list of establishments that are authorized to continue their activity please consult the following links:

Facebook : Préfecture de St Barthélémy et de Saint Martin

Website: saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr

All stores are required to close at 6 pm until May 11, 2020.

On the Dutch side:

Banks have reopened April 15.

Supermarkets, bakeries, gas Stations, banks, pharmacies have reopened.

Also, in public areas, Social Distancing is strictly enforced and wearing a mask becomes compulsory.

All stores are required to close at 6 pm until further notice.

A reminder for good hygiene practices