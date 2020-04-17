Seychelles Tourism Invites Trade Partners to Join Online Campaign

The first phase of this online campaign entitled: Dream Now, Experience Seychelles Later was activated on April 7, 2020, across all Seychelles destination platforms which are managed by the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Digital Marketing team.

Taking over the internet in a wave of positivity amidst this recent time of global crisis, the Tourism Board is currently striving to ensure that Seychelles remains at the forefront of potential visitors’ mind.

The goal of this campaign is to continuously promote the destination as a potential tourism destination through organic reach.

The first phase of the campaign, which composed of a series of messages including splendid photos of the beautiful Seychelles and its various features, has been very well received on the various online platforms and has engaged wide audiences’ interest towards the destination.

This was followed by a strikingly emotional video released on April 15, 2020, which was shared over 300 times over Facebook in less than 24 hours.

The second phase of the campaign, which will be actively engaging the Tourism trade to join STB in the campaign in promoting the destination will be activated in the coming days. The Tourism Boars also calls on the public to be a part of this campaign, by sharing their experiences in the Seychelles on various social media platforms while using the hashtags #staysafe #dreamnow #experienceseychelleslater.

Speaking of the campaign, the STB Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis, stated the importance of working in unison during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Working side by side with our partners is our priority at all times. Through this campaign, I am again emphasizing on the increasing need for us as an industry to come together and work collectively as a team’ and use the following message and hashtags on our different social media channels, in order to increase our reach globally. This is also to ensure that Seychelles as a destination keeps a universal presence online,” said Mrs. Francis

In a time where traditional marketing methods cannot be applied, this digital campaign Dream Now, Experience Seychelles Later, which will be using the mentioned hashtags seeks to ensure that Seychelles remains at the top of visitors’ minds whenever they think of a holiday destination.

The campaign also strives to share positive posts to inspire audiences during this difficult time while the pandemic continues to cause havoc globally.