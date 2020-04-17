Travel agents fight to stay afloat amid COVID-19 chaos

When the Small Business Administration announced on Thursday that it is no longer accepting Paycheck Protection Program applications that were not yet approved by lenders, travel advisers were hard hit. A survey by Travel Leaders Network of its members reveals that more than one-third had already applied for a PPP loan as authorized under the CARES Act, but 94.8% reported not receiving approval or funding. Travel Leaders Network is North America’s largest travel agency company and represents nearly 55,000 travel advisers.

“The vast majority of travel advisers are small business owners operating in cities big and small in every state in this country, from Miami, Florida, to Tacoma, Washington, from New York City to San Francisco, and their businesses are hard hit because no one’s traveling right now,” said Roger E. Block, President of Travel Leaders Network. “The financial relief these servants of the traveling public hoped to receive from these loans were going to help pay the salaries of the travel advisers who are still helping clients re-book their travel plans as travel restrictions are extended later into the year with no sign of when travelers will be back in the air, on cruises, at conferences, in hotels or rental cars.”

The survey results from participating Travel Leaders Network agency owners who addressed whether or not they applied for financial relief through the CARES Act or other financial relief programs, reveal a microcosm of many other small business owners whose businesses have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the survey, 36.7 percent of respondents reported having applied for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and 94.8 percent of them had not yet received the funds. Approximately 60 percent of respondents applied for the SBA Disaster Loan and 98.9 percent had not receive funds, while 51 percent had applied for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency (EIDL) Advance and 100 percent had not yet received the $10,000 advance from the EIDL.

“The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding,” the SBA said in a statement Thursday morning. What qualifies as a new application includes those forms still sitting with lenders who had not yet submitted them to the SBA even though their clients filled out the forms up to two weeks ago when PPP launched on April 3.

“Paycheck protection is desperately needed for travel advisers, who are in a commission-based business payable only after the date of travel, hampering the cash flow and the ability of agency owners to be able to afford to pay staff when people aren’t traveling,” Block added. “This industry will recover, but at a slower pace than, say, a restaurant or a hair salon that will have the cash flow as soon as someone pays. But travel agencies are intermediaries between the client and the hotel or tour operator or cruise line and airline. Travel agencies are one of the few industries that aren’t paid at the time the trip is booked, but instead after the traveler departs for their journey. That’s why financial relief programs are very critical to the long-term viability of some of the agencies in our network who have seen revenue declines of 70, 80 and 90 percent in the past few weeks.”

Travel Leaders Network, and its parent company, Travel Leaders Group, join with the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) in lobbying for additional funding options for its member agencies so that they can continue to pay staff to assist clients with their short-term and long-term travel planning.

Some of the survey respondents addressed their frustration on the amount of time it was taking for loans to be processed, either by their lender or by the SBA. Here is what the agency owners said: