MATA wants IATA to waive membership fees

The Malaysia Association Tour Agency (MATA) urges the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to waive all fees to MATA members. Since the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a pandemic, travel restrictions have been imposed throughout the world.

Major events have been canceled and thousands of businesses are at a halt.

2.0 The financial impact to our members from the COVID-19 can be cushioned by waiving the following:

2.1. IATA to waive 2021 membership fees

2.2. IATA to waive 2020 monthly fees (January – December 2020)

2.3 To extend 2019 audited account submission to December 2020