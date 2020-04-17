Official COVID-19 Statement: Barbados

On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Prime Minister of Barbados, the Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, announced that the current curfew will be extended until midnight on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Prime Minister Mottley explained that the decision was based on public health recommendations as the country continues its fight against COVID-19. To date, there have been 73 confirmed cases, 15 total recoveries and five deaths. The active cases remain in isolation and are receiving care from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Under the 24-hour curfew, only essential services will operate, and movement of non-essential personnel is restricted. Regular movement will resume on Monday, May 4, 2020 unless otherwise stated. The Government of Barbados continues to work closely with both private and public sector entities to ensure necessary operations continue safely and efficiently. Arrangements have been made for supermarkets and banks to open to the public. Barbadians have been advised to wear cloth masks and to practice physical distancing while conducting business.

The protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to contain the virus for visitors arriving from other countries, remain in effect. All persons coming to Barbados will be quarantined for a period of fourteen days.

More updates on Barbados’ response to COVID-19 can be found at https://gisbarbados.gov.bb/covid-19/.

