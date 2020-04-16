‘Misbehaviour’ movie goes digital today

Just one month after the star studded world premiere of MISBEHAVIOUR in London, the movie is now available on digital video on demand platforms. Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean has heralded the movie for its portrayal of a defining moment in history: the crowning of the first woman of color as Miss World.

Attending the London premiere on March 9 was Charge d’Affaires for The Grenada High Commission London, Samuel Sandy; Dr Johnson Beharry VC COG and Mrs Mallissa Beharry; Mary McQueen and Deborah McQueen, the mother and sister of artist, director and screenwriter Steve McQueen; Suzanne Gaywood OBE, former designer of Gold medal-awarded Grenada exhibits at RHS Chelsea Flower Show among other specially invited guests.

Pathe Film Studios announced that because the UK cinema release of MISBEHAVIOUR was cut short by the COVID-19 crisis (with cinemas closing only 4 days after the film’s release), the film is being made available to watch at home 3 months ahead of schedule. It is now available on all platforms (including Amazon Prime, Sky Store and iTunes) for an exclusive period.

Jennifer Hosten, born in Grenada in 1947, was a flight attendant for BWIA (now Caribbean Airlines) when she took a leave of absence to compete in Miss World. The beauty competition was the most-watched TV show on the planet and in 1970 was hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. The stakes could not have been higher and when the live broadcast was interrupted by a Women’s Liberation Movement stage invasion, the global audience was captivated. Then, as Miss Grenada – the self-styled Nutmeg Princess – was crowned the first woman of colour Miss World, conventions crumbled.

MISBEHAVIOUR, directed by BAFTA winner Philippa Lowthorpe (Three Girls), stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Grenadian, Jennifer Hosten – the first woman of color to be crowned Miss World, Keira Knightley as a member of the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement, and an all-star cast including Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear, Lesley Manville, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans and Phyllis Logan.

Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Chief Executive Officer Patricia Maher said: “Misbehaviour depicts a chapter of Jennifer’s story that exemplifies her ground breaking life as she helped put Grenada on the map fifty years ago. I invite you to take the time to view this remarkable story while you’re at home and staying safe. We look forward to showing this film in Grenada when we can again gather socially.”

The comedy drama in which Grenada is mentioned throughout, ends with a fitting tribute from the Mightly Sparrow to ‘Cousin Jennifer’, Miss World 1970.