IATA helping aviation workers through COVID-19 crisis with free online training

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is offering free access to online training courses for up to 5,000 aviation workers as part of its efforts to help the industry through the COVID-19 crisis.

Current employees—or those who wish to become a part of the aviation or related industries–can select one from six of IATA’s most popular e-learning courses to strengthen their industry knowledge and skills:

Aviation Competition Law

Destination Geography

Travel Agency Fees: A Professional Approach

Accounting and Financial Management for Travel Agencies

Geography in Travel Planning

Distribution and Airline Retailing

‘’Aviation will make it through the COVID-19 crisis. That’s because, as with past crises, the many great people of this industry will pull together to face the challenges head-on. In a salute to the women and men of this industry, IATA is making a small contribution to support the sector’s recovery with free training. These are tough times but we wanted to see the opportunity of the future, and what better way than through learning,” said Stéphanie Siouffi, IATA’s Director of Training.

Courses will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis for 5,000 online training opportunities. Applications must be received before 27 April 2020.

IATA is proud to offer this as part of an ongoing campaign, #WeAreAviation, to support the men and women in the aviation community during these challenging times as well as to showcase the passion and people behind the business of freedom.