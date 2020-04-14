Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Hawaii Airports to Receive US$133 Million

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said federal funding that is rolling out to Hawaii airports is intended to help the nation’s airport to continue operations and save workers’ jobs, as well as to replace lost revenue from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport businesses due to COVID-19.

Hawaii airports will receive more than US$133 million in new federal funding under the coronavirus rescue package, according to transportation officials.

The new funding will go to 15 airports in Hawaii experiencing severe economic disruption due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The funds may be used for airport capital expenditures and airport operating expenses, including payroll and utilities and debt payments. The Federal Aviation Administration encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately.

“Hawaii airport workers and the entire airline industry have taken a significant hit during this crisis,” said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz in a news release. “This new federal funding will help save jobs and keep our airports across the state running.”

Schatz said the funding requires each airport to keep at least 90%of its staff on the job.

The estimated breakdown for each major airport is as follows:

$74.9 million for airports on Oahu

$23.7 million for airports on Maui

$19.5 million for airports on Hawaii Island

$12.4 million for airports on Kauai

$1.6 million for airports on Molokai

$1.3 million for Lanai Airport

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) is the largest airport in the State of Hawaii and is located in Honolulu on the island of Oahu. From Honolulu you can fly to neighbor island airports including Kahului Airport, Kapalua Airport, and Hana Airport on Maui; Lihue Airport on Kauai; Kona International Airport at Keahole, Hilo International Airport and Waimea-Kohala Airport on the island of Hawaii; Lanai Airport on Lanai; and Molokai Airport and Kalaupapa Airport on Molokai.