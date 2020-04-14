Flyers groups ask US DOT for extension on deceptive airline practices rulemaking

Citing difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, a coalition of consumer and passenger rights groups has requested that the U.S. Department of Transportation extend the comment deadline for the Department’s proposed rulemaking to define unfair or deceptive airline practices until sixty days after the termination of the President’s national emergency declaration.

“We believe that limitations related to the current pandemic […] are also affecting many organizations that may wish to provide comments in this proceeding, such as air carriers, travel agents, labor organizations and other stakeholders,” wrote the organizations in a letter to DOT Associate General Counsel Blane Workie requesting the extension.

The letter was signed by nine organizations, including the National Consumers League, Business Travel Coalition, Consumer Reports, Consumer Federation and FlyersRights.org