Russia denies any plans to introduce ‘exit visas’ after COVID-19 pandemic

Russia’s Foreign Minister denied that Russia is planning to introduce exit visas for its citizens when international air service is resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So far, this issue is not under discussion by anyone,” Sergey Lavrov said during an online video interview with representatives of the Russian and foreign media, answering a question on whether any travel restrictions for Russians will be introduced after borders are reopened.

“There are no plans to introduce exit visas. I cannot imagine a situation when we would discuss it in practical terms,” the minister announced.

“I don’t think anyone in the country wishes to travel abroad now. Right now, we are talking about how to achieve the lowest number of people infected or dead,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that after the borders are reopened and air service is resumed, Russian citizens will be able to travel freely.