Breaking

Hawaii tourism is the ‘Most Affected’ by COVID-19 in US

Coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on America’s tourism

mm Chief Assignment EditorApril 14, 2020 16:19
Hawaii tourism is the ‘Most Affected’ by COVID-19 in US

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on many of America’s “non-essential” industries. That includes tourism, as countless attractions have closed down, from commercial hotspots like Disney World to natural wonders like Grand Canyon National Park. Even if tourist spots were open, though, they wouldn’t see much business, as Americans are either encouraged or mandated to practice social distancing and stay at home.

As tourism suffers, workers will bear the brunt of the difficulty. According to data from the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics, there could be as many as 5.9 million jobs lost due to declining travel by the end of April. However, the stimulus package signed by President Trump may provide some aid to the industry in the form of business loans, tax relief and other financial support.

Some states have taken more of a blow to their travel industries during the COVID-19 crisis than others. In order to find out which states have been hit the hardest, travel experts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 10 key metrics.

The research found that overall, Hawaii tourism industry was the most affected due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism in Hawaii (1=Most Affected, 25=Avg.):

  • 2nd – Share of Travel & Tourism Industry Generated GDP
  • 2nd – Share of Businesses in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries
  • 1st – Share of Employment in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries
  • 18th – Default Probability on Loans of Businesses in Travel & Tourism Industry
  • 1st – Travel & Tourism Consumer Spending per Capita
  • 14th – Travel Spending Per Travel Employee
  • 1st – Share of Consumer Expenditures on Travel

 

The research data set ranges from share of businesses in travel and tourism-related industries to travel spending per travel employee and presence of stay-at-home orders.

States Where COVID-19 Has Had the Biggest Impact on Tourism

Overall Rank State Total Score ‘State Dependency on Travel & Tourism Industry’ Rank ‘State Aggressiveness Against Coronavirus’ Rank
1 Hawaii 81.38 1 2
2 Montana 67.75 3 10
3 Nevada 66.92 2 41
4 Vermont 64.60 5 5
5 Massachusetts 61.38 11 4
6 Florida 60.77 4 29
7 New Hampshire 59.64 6 18
8 District of Columbia 59.50 7 15
9 New York 59.33 8 14
10 California 56.88 10 23
11 Maine 56.70 15 8
12 Rhode Island 56.56 16 3
13 Connecticut 55.25 12 21
14 Alaska 55.16 17 1
15 Wyoming 54.45 9 45
16 New Mexico 53.49 14 12
17 Maryland 52.85 21 6
18 Colorado 52.52 13 36
19 Arizona 49.25 18 24
20 Idaho 48.38 19 29
21 Washington 47.89 22 17
22 Tennessee 47.66 20 33
23 Delaware 46.95 34 7
24 Illinois 45.89 23 28
25 Oregon 45.45 24 31
26 South Carolina 44.70 25 34
27 Louisiana 44.68 27 22
28 Georgia 43.78 28 35
29 Virginia 43.04 29 38
30 Texas 42.97 31 27
31 New Jersey 42.56 33 16
32 Utah 41.48 32 43
33 West Virginia 40.91 38 13
34 Missouri 40.74 35 37
35 North Carolina 39.95 36 39
36 Kansas 39.33 39 19
37 Kentucky 38.73 48 11
38 Ohio 38.07 51 9
39 Michigan 37.65 41 40
40 Pennsylvania 37.32 42 24
41 Minnesota 36.85 44 20
42 North Dakota 35.86 30 47
43 South Dakota 35.74 26 51
44 Mississippi 34.32 46 42
45 Indiana 34.00 49 26
46 Wisconsin 33.59 50 32
47 Alabama 33.35 47 43
48 Nebraska 31.30 37 50
49 Oklahoma 30.89 43 46
50 Iowa 30.42 40 48
51 Arkansas 26.83 45 49

 

Hawaii tourism is the ‘Most Affected’ by COVID-19 in US

CATEGORIES
NEWER POST
OLDER POST