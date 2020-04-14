Coronavirus infection cases exceed two million worldwide

The new grim milestone came on Monday evening, amid a crisis, world health officials say is “10 times deadlier” than 2009’s Swine Flu outbreak.

As the disease and death tolls continue to soar, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that containment measures should not be relaxed prematurely, as the virus is still spreading rapidly.

“We know that in some countries, cases are doubling every three to four days,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva on Monday, noting that Covid-19 has been 10 times more deadly than the H1N1 pandemic. “However, while COVID-19 accelerates very fast, it decelerates much more slowly.”