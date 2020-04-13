Airlines Reporting Corporation: Airline ticket sales crash
Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) today reported the following consolidated airline ticketing volume variances, compared to the same period in 2019. These totals represent sales generated by US travel agencies and processed through the ARC settlement system. Data figures are for the seven days ending April 12, 2020.
Tickets Issued for All Itineraries:
|
7-Day Period Ending
|Ticket Variance
vs. Same Week 2019
| Sales Variance
vs. Same Week 2019
|March 22
|-80.0%
|-83.4%
|March 29
|-88.5%
|-91.7%
|April 5
|-92.3%
|-95.4%
|April 12
|-93.8%
|-96.1%
|Year-to-Date (YTD)
|-30.45%
|-38.85%
Variances in Tickets Sold by Segment for All Itineraries:
|7-Day Period Ending
|Corporate
|Online
|Leisure/Other
|March 22
|-89.5%
|-77.7%
|-73.9%
|March 29
|-94.0%
|-86.6%
|-85.9%
|April 5
|-95.7%
|-91.4%
|-90.1%
|April 12
|-96.3%
|-92.6%
|-93.1%
|Year-to-Date (YTD)
|-32.40%
|-29.41%
|-29.99%
*Notes
- Results are based on weekly sales data ending April 12, 2020, from 11,800 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines and are not net of refunds or exchanges.
- Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.
CATEGORIES Airline NewsAirport newsBreaking Travel NewsetnFeature Travel StoryInternational Visitor NewsTourism NewsTransportation NewsTravel Associations NewsTravel NewsTravel Safety & EmergenciesTravel Wire NewsUSA Travel News