Perfect storm: COVID-19 will cripple South Asia’s economies

According to the World Bank ‘s newly-released South Asia Economic Focus report, the coronavirus epidemic will likely sink South Asia’s once-booming economies to the lowest level seen in decades.

The slowdown is expected to be seen in each of the region’s eight countries, with growth projected to range between 1.8 and 2.8 percent this year, a dramatic drop from the previously forecast 6.3 percent. Even the upper level of the range forecast would be more than three percentage points below average growth since 1980.

The rapid spread of the virus and its aftermath for the global economy are so unprecedented that it’s hard to make an accurate projection, the World Bank said in its South Asia Economic Focus report, which presented a range forecast, rather than a point forecast, for the first time.