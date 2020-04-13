Tokyo Narita Airport quarantines arriving passenger in a cardboard box

All passengers arriving in Japan at Tokyo Narita airport among others are tested for Coronavirus upon landing. Tokyo Narita Airport baggage claim has become a cardboard box hotel for arriving international passengers, awaiting their coronavirus test result.

The cost for travelers to stay in the boxes is 15,000 yen (US$140)

Passengers arriving in Japan, from coronavirus-stricken areas in the United States and Europe, are subject to mandatory screening. Furthermore, they can only leave Narita with friends or family in a private vehicle. Passengers who cannot be picked up are barred from catching public transport or taxis.

Consequently many are sleeping in makeshift cardboard box accommodation, provided by the Japanese Government until travelers return a test result for coronavirus.

The cardboard beds have a futon mattress that is “pretty good”, according to an online review from a passenger who arrived at Narita on an ANA flight from Vietnam.

Many travelers have commented that sleeping is difficult since the lights remain on at all hours.

The open-air beds have partitions at alternating corners but are mostly exposed. Beverages and snacks are provided. Some of the beds are spaced out from others, based on photos, but others are in close proximity to each other.

Provided a traveler returns a negative test result, they are free to leave Narita to rent a car or seek other transport; seeing as they are still barred from using public transport.

Japan’s constitution prohibits mandatory imposed quarantines, the government can only ask that arriving travelers self-quarantine for 2 weeks.

Narita reported an 85 percent decrease in international flights. It closed one of its runways on Sunday. This will be the first time Narita has closed a runway since the airport opened in 1978.

The airport operator is also considering giving airlines a moratorium on landing fees and other costs.

In northern Japan, New Chitose Airport near Sapporo is expected to have no international flights until the end of April. International flights to and from the airport have been completely suspended since the end of March due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Sapporo is the capital of Hokkaido, a popular tourist destination.

Designating the entire countries and regions listed below as areas subject to the entry ban. Banning the entry of foreigners who have visited the areas within the last 14 days unless there are special circumstances.