Homelessness in New York is no longer a death sentence for some
About 6,000 homeless New Yorkers who are suffering from coronavirus or are at risk of getting the disease are going to taken out of shelters and put into hotels, Mayor de Blasio announced Saturday. The mayor said during a press conference from City Hall. “We will use those hotels aggressively as a tool to support homeless individuals, to strike the right balance in our shelters to make sure people who need to be isolated are isolated.”
The move from shelters to hotels should be completed by Monday according to the mayor The hotels will be available to singles, not families.
Priority placement will be given to seniors, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or anyone diagnosed with the virus, de Blasio said. Once in the hotel, there will be an isolation order. Homeless New Yorkers who are currently in packed shelters are also being moved to hotels, the mayor said.