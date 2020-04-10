New COVID-19 inspired Tourist Attractions on Waikiki Beach and Honolulu Hale

New tourist attractions just opened in time for the Easter weekend on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

Visitors’ attractions include drones flying over Waikiki Beach, Lanikai Beach, and Sandy Beach, and a light festival at Honolulu Hale, the official seat of government of the City & County, site of the chambers of the Mayor of Honolulu and the Honolulu City Council.

Hawaii Governor David Ige has been unable to effectively close the State of Hawaii for visitors.

The danger to catch the coronavirus from arriving visitors and residents is not under control despite quarantine orders and lockdowns. Such orders simply cannot be enforced with the resources available in Hawaii.

Governor Ige is so worried about being confronted with questions in this regard that only half of a handful of journalists in the state are allowed to ask questions – eTurboNews is not one of them.

Honolulu Mayor Caldwell tried to team up with the other 3 mayors in Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii island to push Governor Ige and restrict flights to the state for leisure travelers.

The Governor said Federal Authorities would not entertain a request to limit passenger travel. He added, airlines are not allowed to discriminate passengers from boarding a flight and ask for the purpose of why someone goes on a trip. However, the Puerto Rico Governor did make such a request to protect his US territory in the Caribbean.

Airlines don’t want to discriminate against visitors wanting to go an exclusive vacation to the Aloha State, because flights are almost empty and rates are at its lowest. This mix makes Hawaii very attractive as a travel destination. The word is out that quarantine restrictions are not aggressively enforced by City and State Authorities.

When asked why Hawaii is not following the example of Arkansas and Germany to make it illegal for hotels to take reservations from leisure travelers, the Governor was concerned tourists would walk around with no place to go. Ever since the virus emerged the State was one step behind in protecting the State from the spread of the virus. Hawaii had made the same mistake many other States made and are still making.

The difference between Hawai and US mainland States is the clear advantage an island group has to isolate. Isolation is essential and it works to stop the spread of the virus, but it has to be implemented on time and not after it already becomes a problem. With 442 cases and 6 dead and a population of 1.2 million, there may still be a small window of opportunity to flatten the curve in Hawaii.

Requiring tourists to stay in State approved and secure housing would be the alternative, but there was no response by the Governor to issue such an order.

Yesterday, 663 people arrived in Hawaii including 107 visitors and 171 residents.

Today visitors on Oahu have a new tourist attraction. It was just opened today in time for the Easter Holiday weekend.

The attraction is provided by the Honolulu Fire Department. Tourists will get a photo opportunity to watch and listen to drones provided by HFD. These drones are meant to relate to spectators Mayor Caldwell’s Stay at home order at beaches around O‘ahu according to a press release issued by the mayor.

Teams will be stationed in three separate locations around the island on Waikiki Beach, Lanikai Beach and Sandy Beach. It was announced tourists wanting to watch these drones should come out between 10 am and 2 pm to join the fun.

The drones will be playing the following audio message:

“Aloha, the stay at home order is in effect. Please do not gather or sit on the beach. Water activities are permitted but please leave immediately after.”

Mayor Caldwell wanted wide publicity and invited news crews to film the role of the drone team in Waikīkī.

The mayor added, drones will not be equipped with any video recording equipment and will be used solely for public address purposes. In other words, there is no enforcement of the rule.

Drones are put in place for publicity and may very well attract tourists and locals to come out to the beach to observe.

Ever since the State is set on a remote work mode, none of the city, State and Federal legislatures can receive phone calls. Hawaii Tourism Authority made in charge to monitor tourists can not be reached. Most voicemail boxes are full. Emails are not responded to. It appears call forwarding is not a feature official phone lines subscribe to. Automatic call distribution systems available for less than $100 a month were not budgeted, making it impossible for legislatures and some essential services to function in Hawaii.

Mayor Caldwell also added Honolulu Hale to the list of a new tourist attractions during COVID-19

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has ordered Honolulu Hale to be lit in the red, white, and blue colors of the flag of Hawai‘i, thru April 30. This is a statement of solidarity by the residents of O‘ahu who are staying at home and working at home during this pandemic, to make sure that those on the front line of fighting this virus, medical personnel and Honolulu’s first responders, are protected and supported through the strict social distancing actions of our residents.

“Through April 30th, Honolulu Hale will be lit in the colors of the flag of Hawai‘i, to honor our medical personnel and Honolulu’s first responders who are putting their health and safety at risk to protect all of us,” said Mayor Caldwell. “This also serves as a reminder to all of us that by staying at home, wearing a mask in public settings, and keeping our social distance, we are doing our part to help reduce the number of deaths in Honolulu. Our hearts and thoughts of support go out to the families and loved ones of those whose lives were tragically cut short by this terrible virus,” Mayor Caldwell emphasized.