Hawaii Tourists Still Arriving in Hawaii Despite COVID-19

Yesterday, Thursday, April 9, 2020, 663 people arrived in Hawaii. Of those arriving to Hawaii tourists totaled 107 and there were 171 residents.

Even though the number of passengers flying into Hawaii continues to drop, as a comparison, on March 31, 2020, the numbers were actually pretty much the same 10 days later bringing us to today.

On March 31, 681 people arrived in Hawaii on the fifth day of the state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all incoming passengers. Of that number, 121 people were visitors. So, the number of visitors arriving has dropped… by 14 people. Most of the passengers on March 31 were either returning residents or crew members.

In further comparison, during this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and Hawaii tourists.

Yesterday marked 2 weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. Those who arrived on March 26 and 27 no longer need to self-quarantine.

The quarantine order was expanded on April 1 to include inter-island travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

From an airline’s perspective, Hawaiian Airlines has reported deep drops system-wide in its traffic statistics in the first quarter of 2020 specifically in March. Hawaiian Airlines has responded to the diminishing demand by reducing its scheduled service system-wide by 95 percent through at least April 2020.

In light of Hawaiian Airline’s substantially-reduced schedule in April and the strong likelihood that there will be similar reductions in May, the airlines has emphasized that future results are hard to predict, although like all other airlines, businesses, and people, one hopes for the best.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is the State of Hawaii agency responsible for strategically managing its support of the tourism industry. The agency was established in 1998.