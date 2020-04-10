Sky Regional Airlines will participate in Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy

Sky Regional Airlines, which operates regional domestic and transborder flights under the Air Canada Express banner announced today that it will participate in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) in order to return its furloughed crews and operations staff onto the airline’s payroll.

The airline, like others in Canada and abroad are being significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and stringent governmental travel restrictions.

The Government of Canada announced the CEWS on April 1, 2020 in response to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing restrictions have on Canadian employers. The proposed legislation, which has not yet been passed by the House of Commons, will assist employers who have suffered revenue declines of a minimum of 15% per cent for the month of March and 30% for the following eligible months, keep and return workers to their payroll by providing a 75 per cent wage subsidy for up to 12 weeks, retroactive to March 15, 2020. After consultation with legal and financial advisors, it was determined that Sky Regional Airlines qualifies for CEWS based on available information.

Subject to approval of the Department of Finance, and assuming the proposed legislation is adopted into law as announced, Sky Regional Airlines intends to participate in the CEWS program for the benefit of its Canadian employees.

“Protecting our most important assets – our people – will always be our priority,” said Russell Payson, Chairman and CEO, Sky Regional Airlines. “While there may still be challenges ahead as the COVID-19 situation evolves, by participating in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, we can return many of our crews and operations staff to the payroll, thereby providing more stability to them during this unsettling time.”