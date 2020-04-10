God Loves Burundi so the rest of Africa can get the virus?

Burundi, officially the Republic of Burundi, is a landlocked country in the Great Rift Valley where the African Great Lakes region and East Africa converge. Burundi is a small country located in East Africa, with some cultural and geographical ties connecting it with Central Africa.

It is surrounded by Rwanda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Western countries do not consider Burundi safe for tourism. Many governments advise their citizens not to travel to Burundi as it is considered a very high risk. Both petty and violent crimes are normal here. Most Burundi people, however, are considered very friendly.

Burundi is blessed with an abundance of wildlife and greenery too. Its countryside boasts of myriad plant and animal species that include crocodiles, antelopes, antelopes, and hippopotamuses. Burundi is one of the smallest countries in Africa. Tourism is not yet an important industry for Burundi, and most citizens need to obtain a difficult to get visas in advance to travel to Burundi.

Lake Tanganyika in Burundi is an African Great Lake. Together with Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, Burundi belongs to the East African Community Partner States.

There are only 3 reported Coronavirus cases in Burundi at this time, and there is no report of anyone dying in this East African Country on COVID-19. The government said 675 people were in quarantine across Burundi as of Wednesday. Cases are also low in neighboring countries, but this may be the calm before a terrible storm.

Africa must learn from Italy, Spain, China or the United States, where it all started with 1 or two cases. The ruling party in Burundi is telling its citizens not to worry about the virus and to go about their normal life.

God Loves Burundi is the message by General Evariste Ndayishimiye, the presidential candidate for the ruling CNDD-FDD party.

While strict lockdowns have brought life to a halt in cities across Africa and the world, restaurants, and bars remain open in Burundi, with authorities ruling out similar curbs on citizens’ freedoms.

Weddings and funerals are proceeding, thousands of faithful are flocking to churches and mosques, and bustling markets remain open and trading in the landlocked country of 11 million.

Political life also charges ahead, with Ndayishimiye and his main rival for the presidency, Agathon Rwasa of the CNL party, on the campaign trail and staging competing for rallies.

Burundi remains one of the few countries on Earth to keep its first and second division football leagues running — just with spectators required to wash their hands and subject to a temperature check.

Not all share the government’s faith and optimism, and some people are afraid.

Some banks are enforcing social distancing measures and hand-washing stations have been introduced at the entrance to many shops and restaurants. The government has also taken some measures, broadcasting public health messages on television and radio, while the international airport in Bujumbura was closed three weeks ago.

Its land borders have been shut to Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Only its border with Tanzania remains open, an economic lifeline allowing for heavy vehicles and imports to pass.

Diplomats, UN officials and civil society groups have expressed serious concern about Burundi’s capacity to cope with an epidemic.

Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of the African Tourism Board urged leaders in Burundi: “God loves Burundi. God wants Burundi to join the rest of Africa, and the rest of the world to take immediate precautions. Burundi must respect the danger this virus presents not only for Burundi, for its neighbours, but for all of Africa.”, Ncube continued, “This is a very connected world and this deadly enemy doesn’t respect the borders of Burundi or any country. For the sake of all people in Africa, we urge Burundi to not put us all in great deadly danger. Africa wouldn’t have the recourses to fight such an epidemic once it explodes. This must be avoided by any cost. Let Africa be a shining example for mankind. God also Loves Africa.”