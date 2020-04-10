Hawaii officials: Oahu residents allowed to disembark cruise ship in Honolulu

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division notifies the public the Pacific Princess cruise ship is scheduled to arrive at Honolulu Harbor on April 13, 2020. The ship was last at port in Melbourne, Australia on March 28; however, no passengers or crew disembarked. It does not have any confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 associated with the vessel. When the ship arrives in Honolulu it will have been at sea longer than the 14 day incubation period. Ship leadership is required to report any health concerns prior to entering Honolulu Harbor.

The Pacific Princess does not have enough fuel to reach its final destination in California. It will refuel and take on provisions before it is tentatively scheduled to depart on the same day it arrives.

Four Oahu residents (two couples) on the ship will be allowed to disembark in Honolulu. They will be medically vetted on the ship prior to disembarkation. They will also be subject to medical and temperature screening by AMR paramedics upon leaving the ship. They will be shuttled directly from the harbor to their homes where they will immediately begin their mandatory 14 day quarantine inside their residences.

The remaining 111 passengers and all crewmembers will not be allowed to leave the ship while in Hawaii by order of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) Director.

Seabourn Sojourn

The Seabourn Sojourn is scheduled to arrive at Honolulu Harbor on April 18, 2020. The ship was last at port for fuel and provisions in Melbourne, Australia on March 29. No one left the vessel while at port. There are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 associated with the vessel. Even though there are no passengers onboard and no one will be allowed to leave the ship in Hawaii, the captain is required to report health concerns prior to entering Honolulu Harbor.

The Seabourn Sojourn ship is tentatively scheduled to depart Honolulu for California the same day it arrives.

By order of the State of Hawaii proclamation and by order of the Director of HIEMA all passenger cruise ship reservations to Hawaii have been canceled through April 30. Exceptions are considered on a case by case basis.