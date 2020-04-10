VIA Rail Montréal employee tests positive for COVID-19

VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) today announced that it has been informed that an employee of its Montréal call center has tested positive for COVID-19 today. This employee had been working at home since March 16. He came to work for a short period of time on April 3 to get a new computer and rigorously respected physical distancing measures.

As the health and safety of our employees is our number one priority, we immediately took the appropriate measures:

We have informed employees, that might have been in direct or indirect contact with their colleague, of the situation and we will remain in communication with them in the coming days. So far, none have shown any symptoms.

In the last few weeks, we have deployed measures to ensure physical distancing in our stations and on board our trains to better protect our employees and our passengers.

In our call centers in particular: Staffing is at the minimum required level. Everyone who can work from home does so. Employees have been assigned a specific workstation. No sharing is allowed. There is a hygiene protocol to follow: Hand-washing upon arrival at work and every time someone enters the call center; Cleaning of the workstation at the beginning and at the end of the shift; Spraying solutions and wipes are provided; All group meetings and in-person training are cancelled. When necessary, meetings are held through conference calls, Skype or Teams. Individual coaching/ meetings are done respecting the two-meter distance and only when it is absolutely necessary Employees are encouraged to eat at their workstation. Employees are advised not to visit the call center if they are not working.

In accordance with the guidelines from the Public Health Agency of Canada, we conduct strict and regular cleaning on board our trains, in our stations and in our call centers and our hygiene protocols include the use of cleaning products approved by Health Canada that have proven to be effective against COVID-19.

We remain in close communication with our employee and are providing all the support he needs to recover in the best possible conditions. Our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time.