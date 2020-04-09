Hawaiian Airlines Suffers Sharp Decline Due to COVID-19

Hawaiian Airlines saw deep drops system-wide traffic statistics in the first quarter of 2020 specifically in March. Of course, this is due to restrictions on travel mandated by government in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Demand declines that began with U.S. government restrictions on Chinese arrivals in late January accelerated in mid-March, when governments in Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, American Samoa and Hawai’i instituted requirements of self-isolation or quarantine for incoming arrivals. Hawaiian Airlines has responded to the diminishing demand by reducing its scheduled service systemwide by 95 percent through April 2020.

The table below summarizes March and year-to-date statistics compared to the respective prior-year periods. In light of Hawaiian’s substantially reduced schedule in April and likelihood of similar reductions in May, Hawaiian emphasized that the results shown below should not be construed as indicative of future results.

SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS MARCH 2020 2019 % CHANGE PAX 542,456 993,548 -45.40% RPMs (000) 851,022 1,439,227 -40.90% ASMs (000) 1,466,774 1,665,067 -11.90% LF 58.00% 86.40% (28.4) pts YEAR-TO-DATE 2020 2019 % CHANGE PAX 2,362,196 2,822,634 -16.30% RPMs (000) 3,714,773 4,128,485 -10.00% ASMs (000) 4,979,529 4,851,921 2.60% LF 74.60% 85.10% (10.5) pts PAX Passengers transported RPM Revenue Passenger Mile; one paying passenger transported one mile ASM Available Seat Mile; one seat transported one mile LF Load Factor; percentage of seating capacity filled Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.

