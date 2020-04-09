Etihad expands passenger freighter coverage to Asia, Australia and Europe

Following its recent launch of passenger freighter flights to 10 destinations, complementing its Boeing 777 freighter operations, Etihad Cargo announced five additional routes using Etihad Airways passenger aircraft to increase the flow of essential supplies into the United Arab Emirates and provide further east-west connectivity between major markets.

Using bellyhold capacity on a mix of Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft, Etihad Cargo is introducing services between Abu Dhabi and Melbourne, Chennai, Kerala, Karachi, and Amsterdam, in addition to passenger freighters already operating scheduled cargo-only flights to Seoul, Beijing, Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Riyadh.

The new routes will further ensure continuity of fresh imports to the UAE including meat, fish and seafood, fruits, and vegetables, in addition to pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, as the nation continues to take responsible measures to ensure food security and national health as part of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Etihad Cargo has also operated a series of special charters to carry urgent consignments of medical supplies from mainland China and Hong Kong to destinations in Europe and the Americas. As the national airline of the UAE, Etihad is working closely with government authorities to provide such consignments having recently concluded dedicated cargo charters to Serbia, Greece, Chad, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Italy.

Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Managing Director Cargo and Logistics at Etihad Aviation Group, said: “In accordance with the mandate from our country’s leadership to preserve the wellbeing and safety of the citizens and residents in the UAE, Etihad Cargo is pleased to play a leading role in continuing to deliver essential supplies to the UAE, in this unprecedented environment. We are also playing our part in supporting international requirements for essential freight, carrying significant consignments of goods between other nations.”

With these additional flights Etihad Cargo will now operate over 90 turnaround flights a week to 29 destinations in 5 continents using the combined fleet of dedicated Boeing 777 freighters and Boeing 787 passenger aircrafts.