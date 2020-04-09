Deutsche Lufthansa AG calls its first virtual Annual General Meeting ever

Today, for the very first time, Deutsche Lufthansa AG invited its shareholders to a virtual Annual General Meeting. Given certain conditions, legislation has made it possible to hold the Annual General Meeting without shareholders being physically present. This decision takes into account the health protection of shareholders, the current physical distancing rules and the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 67th Deutsche Lufthansa AG Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 5 May 2020 at 10 a.m. and will be held exclusively virtually for the very first time. Shareholders will have the opportunity to submit their questions in advance. The Annual General Meeting will be streamed live at lufthansagroup.com. Shareholders who register for the online service in advance can also take part in the voting online, where extended electronic options are available.

New Supervisory Board elections are one of the items on this year’s agenda. Herbert Hainer, Martina Merz, Michael Nilles and Matthias Wissmann have announced that they will be resigning from the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting. Replacement candidates include Erich Clementi, Dr. Thomas Enders, Harald Krüger and Astrid Stange, all of which are applying for a seat at the Supervisory Board. Stephan Sturm is also running for re-election.

Votes will also take place regarding adjustments to the remuneration system for the Board of Management, which have been proposed by the Supervisory Board due to legal changes, the revision of the German Corporate Governance Code and investor requirements. Finally, the Annual General Meeting will decide on the suspension of the dividend and authorizations for capital measures.