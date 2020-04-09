Finland extends COVID-19 restrictions until May 13

The government of Finland announced today that is is extending most of its COVID-19 restrictions, such as the ban on public meetings of more than 10 people, and the closure of public services such as libraries and schools for most students, by one month to May 13

Those constraints were imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus. The authorities had also decided to close all restaurants until the end of May.

On Tuesday, the country’s public health authority said it would start tracking the spread of the new coronavirus in the population with randomized antibody tests. The results will be used to help the government decide what measures are needed to curb the spread of COVID-19.