Hawaii Governor Ige allowing an increase in tourism puts residents and visitors in danger

Calling the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) at 808-973-2255 is answered with the following recorded message: The mailbox for the person you’re calling is currently full and cannot take messages.

At the same time, HTA is in charge to manage tourists still arriving in the Aloha State. Unfortunately, the number of tourists arriving seems to be increasing. Airlines remain irresponsible charging the lowest rates ever for visitors to come to the State. This is supported and copied by the few hotels and resorts still open on Hawaii’s beaches.

Of course, 100-200 visitors arriving every day is not a big number compared to 30,000 visitors arriving on a normal day. Unfortunately, it only takes one tourist bringing in Coronavirus. This one tourist can have catastrophic deadly consequences for Hawaii’s residents, airline and hospitality staff and for remaining visitors.

Yesterday, 654 people arrived in Hawaii including 160 visitors and 239 residents. In comparison, during this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

Hawaii Tourism Authority is in charge to verify hotel or apartment information for arriving visitors, but the agency seems to be ill-staffed and capable to keep those visitors under control. eTurboNews reporters in Waikiki see visitors walking on the beach every day. Visitors are seen in the water playing ball or learning to surf.

Visitors arriving are required by law to isolate in their hotel room or vacation-rental for 14 days. There is no effective mechanism to control this 100%. It takes only one visitor carrying the virus. There is a chance this visitor may have already infected transportation or hotel workers before this guest even checks into his or her hotel.

Tourists had been stopped and arrested, and visitors are seen in groups enjoying closed parks. On the Island of Hawaii, a visitor never checked into their hotel and is at large. This may be the case all over the Aloha State.

Currently, Hawaii reported 435 new cases of COVID 19 today with 328 on Oahu, 54 in Maui, 26 on the Island of Hawaii, 18 in Kauai. 5 people in Hawaii died on Coronavirus.

Mayors from all Hawaii counties urged Hawaii Governor Ige last week to ask President Trump to close Hawaii airports for tourist arrivals. This request from last week remains pending with no response by the Governor. At the same time, more and more tourists are arriving in the State every day.

Jodi Leong, spokesperson for Governor Ige responded to eTurboNews yesterday: “The Governor is studying the possible unintended consequences of halting non-essential domestic travel to Hawai‘i – ranging from ALL non-essential travel to visitors only. He will make an announcement if and when he takes action on this proposal.”

Many residents in Hawaii, including all the staff of this publication, had urged Governor Ige to take action immediately. Hawaii’s best chance to get through this crisis is taking advantage of our isolation on the globe. Nine island nations in the Pacific remain free of COVID-19.

“As an Island State we have a unique advantage,” said Juergen Steinmetz, publisher of eTurboNews. “We need strong leadership able to react to the deadly threat of COVID-19 without delay. It’s our only chance. The best way to show our Aloha Spirit is to the People of Hawaii at this time.”