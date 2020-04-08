Sanitized Venue: Global nightlife industry launches sanitary certification

The International Nightlife Association has launched specific measures for its members, that way, once the lockdown is lifted and venues can reopen, clients can gain the trust they need to go out again. To do so, the INA has decided to incorporate an international sanitary certification named “Sanitized Venue” to the International Nightlife Safety Certified (INSC) seal, the certification will be mandatory in order to obtain the safety seal. These measures have been incorporated due to the necessity of creating a cleanliness and hygiene protocol for nightlife spaces in order to prevent the spread of any diseases when venues can reopen.

The INSC seal is part of the Triple Excellence in Nightlife distinction that is made up of a safety seal, acoustic quality seal, and quality of service seal. This sanitary certification will include numerous measures such as the necessity of disinfecting venues with a nebulizer, a recommendation guide for safe practices for clients and a specific training course for staff.

The international sanitary certification “Sanitized Venue” will require the following:

Disinfecting the venue’s space and surfaces once a month with a nebulizer. Nebulizing with the proper products allows for deep disinfection of spaces due to its great adherence capabilities.

Install different hand sanitizer dispensing points for the use of customers and staff around the venue.

Clean and disinfect, numerous times daily, the areas open to the public, the main entrance, the carpets, the lobby, the counters, the bar counter, the bars, the tables, and the handrails.

Frequently (more than once a day) clean and disinfect points with a high frequency of contact, including elevator panels, door handles, vending machines, touch screens, etc.

Operate all air conditioning units in fresh air mode, ensuring a constant airflow in the premises.

Remove items from the bar such as straws, napkins, and coasters, etc.

Introduce contact-free payment and ordering mechanisms.

Workers should wear masks and gloves.

Have masks and gloves available for workers and clients.

Do not hand-out printed publicity.

Promote credit card payment.

For venues that serve food, take the following additional measures: Use different cutting boards and different knives for raw meat and cooked food. Wash hands between handling raw and cooked foods.

Inform and train staff on the following measures to protect against coronavirus: Avoid close contact with sick people outside of work. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Do not go to work if you feel sick. Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing with a tissue, then throw the tissue into a closed container and wash your hands immediately. Use only closed containers for waste. Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Recommendation guide of safe practices for clients Avoid touching the eyes, nose, and mouth. Avoid sharing drinks, shots, cigarettes and water pipes (hookah). Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue, then throw the tissue in a closed container or toilet and wash your hands immediately. Write down your order, so that the bar personnel does not need to get close to listen to your order. Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Wash your hand thoroughly after using the restroom. This message should be visible on a poster in restroom spaces. Avoid touching high-frequency points such as door handles and bar surfaces.



All venues who have obtained the “Sanitized Venue” certification will be highlighted at an international level, being placed on our website as a venue who has achieved the seal. This also means that clients will be able to know if the venue they plan to visit has applied all the cleaning and hygiene measures possible to protect clients and workers.

Camilo Ospina Guzman, President of ASOBARES Colombia and Vice President of the International Nightlife Association, has stated the following, “The commitment of the International Nightlife Association and its members to safety and hygiene is maximum. The implementation of international seals and certifications is ground-breaking and innovative to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of our clients, that way gaining their trust before venues can open their doors again. The International Nightlife Association and its commitment to safety and the health of the sector’s clients is not something new. In fact, the International Nightlife Safety Certified (INSC) has been being implemented since 2012. Now the INA is taking a step further by adding the sanitary certification”.

Additionally, the INA has been in contact with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), of which is a member, in order to cooperate and contribute ideas in order to surpass de COVID-19 crisis. The INA has laid out a set of specific measures based on the nightlife industry and tourism in general so that the nightlife industry can recover from the COVID-19 crisis. These measures are going to be shared with the Members of the Tourism Crisis Committee and the UNWTO’s member countries. Among some of these measures, we have suggested implementing international quality distinctions, extending opening hours and supporting “Pay it Forward” campaigns.