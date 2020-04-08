Ethiopian Cargo re-calibrates its operations in the wake of COVID-19

Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, the largest cargo network operator in Africa, is adapting its operations to the evolving global demand for air cargo services following the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the current situation, Ethiopian Cargo has extended its reach to 74 destinations globally, and caters to charter flight needs anywhere in the world boundlessly, carrying much needed medical supplies in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

In the month of March alone, Ethiopian transported a total uplift of over 45,848 tons of cargo to different parts of the world deploying both its freighters and passenger fleet. The shipments include pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare products carried with 86 charter flights using B777 freighters, each with a capacity of 100 tons, in response to the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Agility being a key part of our competencies, we have recalibrated our cargo operations and networks in light of the current demand in air cargo business,” says Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Group CEO. “We are carrying medical supplies in both scheduled and charter flights using the cabin and belly hold of our passenger aircraft besides our cargo fleet. Despite the grim situation the world is grappling with, we feel heartened by the small contribution we are making to curb further loss of lives by carrying critical medical supplies where they are needed the most. I would like to thank my colleagues at Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services who are working 24/7 to provide air cargo service the world needs critically in this difficult time.”

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian recently delivered medical supplies – including testing kits, masks and protective suits – donated by Jack Ma and Alibaba Group to African countries with the initiative of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed.