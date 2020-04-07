Tokyo 2020 organizers cancel Olympic Flame display in Fukushima

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee officials announced today that the exhibition of the Olympic Flame will be closed.

The exhibition was scheduled to remain on display in Fukushima until the end of April, but is now cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.

The flame went on display a week ago at the J-Village, Japan’s national soccer training center, used as a rescue headquarters during the disaster at the Fukushima nuclear plant in 2011.

Following the Japanese government’s decision to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, Olympic organizers have canceled the exhibition.

The opening stages of the Tokyo 2020 torch relay were supposed to be underway by now. However, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese government, under pressure from athletes and sporting bodies, pushed the Games to next year.