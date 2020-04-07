Dominica reports new case of coronavirus

Dominica’s Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Dr. Irving McIntyre announced an additional case on COVID-19 in Dominica. The announcement was made during the 2nd meeting of the 1st session of the 10th Parliament on Aril 6, 2020. This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 15 with one person having recovered.

To date, a total of 293 persons have been tested and there are no COVID-19 related deaths. A total of 109 persons are in quarantine at a government manned facility, however some persons are expected to be sent home once they have completed their 14 days at the facility.

The Parliament of Dominica further approved legislation granting that the current Curfew be extended for an additional 21 days when it expires on April 20, 2020, and that the State of Emergency is extended for an additional 3 months to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Attorney General Levi Peter explained that these regulations can be amended if the situation improves.