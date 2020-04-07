Barbados reports its third death from COVID-19 virus

Barbados officials report that a 95-year-old man, who was very ill when he presented with symptoms of COVID-19 last Sunday, passed away early this morning, becoming the third Barbadian to die from the viral illness.

His death was announced by Isolation Facilities Manager, Dr. Corey Forde, at a press briefing this morning. The deceased was infected after coming into contact with a known case.

Dr. Forde further announced that three out of 45 persons tested yesterday were positive, bringing the tally of cases in Barbados to 63.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness identified the three new cases as Barbadians – a 28-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, who returned from overseas, and a 33-year-old woman, who is the wife of a known case.

Currently in isolation are 53 persons. Dr. Forde reported that three of them, who are on ventilators at the Enmore facility, were critically ill, including a 52-year-old man, who the medical professional deemed extremely ill, with the added complication of diabetes.

He outlined that there were 17 persons in isolation at Paragon, eight females and nine males, who are all in stable condition.

At the Blackman and Gollop isolation facility, he revealed, that there were 29 patients, 16 females and 13 males, including four in the High Dependency Area, ranging in age from 60 to 80. Four patients are in isolation at home.