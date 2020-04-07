Global tourism & leisure industry deals total $3.8 billion in February 2020

Total tourism & leisure industry M&A (mergers & acquisitions) deals in February 2020 worth $3.8 billion were announced globally.

The value marked an increase of 12.4% over the previous month and a drop of 44.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $6.83 billion.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.87 billion. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.38 billion.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for tourism & leisure industry M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in February 2020 was the US with 19 deals, followed by the UK with 12 and Japan with five.

In 2020, as of the end of February 2020, tourism & leisure M&A deals worth $7.18 billion were announced globally, marking an increase of 33.8% year on year.

Tourism & leisure industry M&A deals in February 2020: Top deals

The top five tourism & leisure industry M&A deals accounted for 88.7% of the overall value during February 2020.

The combined value of the top five tourism & leisure M&A deals stood at $3.37 billion, against the overall value of $3.8 billion recorded for the month.

The top five tourism & leisure industry deals of February 2020 were: