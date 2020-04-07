Israel bans out-of-town travel, makes masks in public mandatory

Israeli authorities are trying to stem the deadly spread of COVID-19 virus by tightening travel restrictions for the Passover holiday, which starts on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that this year the festive dinner should be a small affair, limited to household members.

Israel‘s government announced today that from Tuesday evening until Friday morning, a ban on unnecessary out-of-town travel will be in place, effectively preventing large gatherings of family and friends.

Israeli government also issued orders today, making the wearing of masks in public compulsory. Last week, the PM urged Israelis to wear masks while in public. Today, officials said this measure will become compulsory as of Sunday. Children under the age of six, the mentally disabled or those alone in vehicles or workplaces are exempted. Masks could be homemade.

Israel has more than 9,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with sixty people having died.